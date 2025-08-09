The 15 Best Episodes Of ER, Ranked

It's not an exaggeration to say that "ER" is one of the most revered television shows of all time. Considered the gold standard of TV medical dramas, "ER" most certainly paved the way for contemporary medical series such as "Grey's Anatomy," the only such show that boasts more episodes. The recipient of 23 Emmy awards over 15 seasons, "ER" has been equally lauded for its writing, acting, medical accuracy, and high-quality production.

Accolades aside, "ER" leaves an imprint on anyone who watches it, though its popularity has waned in recent years. Thankfully, with the massive success of "The Pitt," produced by "ER" star Noah Wyle alongside Scott Gemmill and John Wells, "ER" has gained a new wave of fans experiencing the show for the first time.

While many "ER" fans prefer the first several seasons, "ER" was always good, even a dozen seasons in, and it was very often great. What follows is a collection of those moments of glory, episodes that exemplify the show at its best: both fast-paced and thoughtful, character and patient-driven, sensible and sentimental, funny and tragic, and always written, performed, and shot like the stakes were life or death.