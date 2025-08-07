Brad Pitt Has Quietly Been Responsible For Some Of Netflix's Best Shows

Netflix won the streaming wars long ago and now boasts 300 million subscribers worldwide. But its massive success has come at a cost — namely, anyone looking to criticize the streaming age (and there is a lot to criticize) will highlight Netflix as one of the chief architects of our current moment, in which we find ourselves surrounded by a homogenous gloop of generic streaming movies and series. To be sure, Netflix has been largely responsible for this state of affairs simply by virtue of being the first and biggest streamer in the game. Still, it's not entirely fair to dismiss the company and its vast catalog of media outright.

For one thing, amid the never-ending waves of "content," the streamer is also delivering some truly great TV shows. Take "Adolescence," for example, which is one of the best Netflix originals ever. This mini-series comprises four episodes that were each shot in one continuous take. But that was arguably the least impressive thing about "Adolescence," which tackled its titular topic by focusing on Owen Cooper's Jamie Miller, a young boy in Liverpool who's been corrupted by toxic online ideologies about manhood and masculinity. The show's performances are outstanding across the board, with Cooper and Stephen Graham, who plays Jamie's father Eddie Miller and co-created the series, representing particular standouts. Both were nominated for Emmys (making Cooper the youngest nominee in the history of his category), with the show earning 13 nominations overall.

With all that in mind, you can hardly say Netflix doesn't know how to make a decent show. Indeed, the streamer has been delivering multiple quality series even while churning out unreasonably expensive dross like "The Electric State" ... and it seems that Brad Pitt might have something to do with it. (The good stuff, not Joe and Anthony Russo's awful movie.)