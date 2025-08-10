Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 5 Reminds Us Of A Legendary Horror Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to follow.

The main characters of "Star Trek" are explorers above all else, and sometimes, exploration is about investigating the past. That's exactly what happens in "Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 5, "Through the Lens of Time."

In an earlier season 3 episode, "Wedding Bell Blues," we met Christine Chapel's (Jess Bush) new boyfriend Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan). We know from "Star Trek: The Original Series" — specifically the episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?" — that Chapel and Korby will get engaged, but it'll fall through when he goes missing on an archaeological dig.

"Through the Lens of Time" shows Korby in action as an archaeologist. He and a small away team, including Spock (Ethan Peck), La'an (Christina Chong), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Beto Ortegas (Mynor Luken), discover what appears to be an ancient temple from an extinct civilization. When they're locked inside, they learn that the normal rules of spacetime don't apply there.

The black metallic appearance of the temple, and the very premise of astronauts exploring a deserted city with dark secrets, evokes Ridley Scott's "Prometheus." But "Prometheus" and, in turn, "Through the Lens of Time" also pull from an older science-fiction story: H.P. Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness."

In fact, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro gave up on a "Mountains of Madness" movie adaptation in the 2010s because "Prometheus" was soon to hit theaters. (Though del Toro later shared some computer-animated test footage from "At the Mountains of Madness" online, that's a far cry from the full picture.)

Published in 1936, "At the Mountains of Madness" follows a university team of scientists on an expedition to Antarctica. There, they discover evidence of a prehistoric civilization before several of the researchers are brutally murdered. The story's narrator, Dr. William Dyer, and his graduate student Danforth then uncover and explore an ancient city hidden behind imposing mountains. Billions of years ago, this city was home to alien "Elder Things." The Elder Things' downfall was their own creations: artificially-created shapeshifting servants known as shoggoths, which rose up to destroy their masters. Some of the shoggoths still live and they're what destroyed the camp. In the end, Dyer and Danforth barely escape the mountains with their lives, but Danforth does not retain his sanity.

(And yes, considering Lovecraft's infamous racism, the subtext of the shoggoths as revolting slaves destroying civilization and devolving into feral predators without their masters to mind them is as horrific as the creatures themselves.)

"At the Mountains of Madness" was one of Lovecraft's last stories, and it remains among his most influential. The original Dr. Korby "Star Trek" episode is even a pseudo adaptation of it.