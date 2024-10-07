The Best Horror Fiction Writer Of All Time, According To Stephen King

Stephen King has a wide taste in literature, loving novels like "Lord of the Flies" and "Watership Down" over horror literature and weird fiction, but that's not to say he doesn't pay attention to other masters of the genre. The bulk of King's novels are horror stories, and he clearly took a lot of inspiration from the pulp horror, genre magazines, and EC Comics of his childhood. Indeed, King wrote "Creepshow" in 1982, openly paying homage to the "Tales from the Crypt" and "Shock SuspenStories" issues he read as a youth in the 1950s. King wears his horror influences on his sleeve.

As for the literature that inspired him, King recalls reading a lot as a child, and that he loved a wide variety of books. He enjoyed the fantastical stories of Ray Bradbury, the Nancy Drew mysteries of Carolyn Keene, and, yes, even horror novels like Robert Bloch's "Psycho." He has a special affinity for the 1956 novel "The Shrinking Man" by Richard Matheson, later adapted into the excellent "The Incredible Shrinking Man" feature film. King also revealed in an introduction he once wrote for William Golding's "Lord of the Flies" that the book changed his perception of literature after it was recommended to him by a bookmobile driver. It was, as King said, a book that depicted children as they actually are. "It's not just entertainment," he wrote, "it's life or death."

King also spoke about his love for 1950s EC Comics in an interview. He cited William Gaines' salacious horror rags as infecting his brain and drawing him toward horror at an impressionable age, along with a lot of the movies he was watching at the time. He loved "Creature from the Black Lagoon" and "The Brain from Planet Arous" with a passion, all while sneaking in Bradbury, Bloch, and his favorite, H.P. Lovecraft.