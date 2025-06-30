The Sci-Fi Movie That Killed Guillermo Del Toro's At The Mountains Of Madness Adaptation

There's no movie I'm more excited for in 2025 than Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." The sumptuous-looking trailer hints that del Toro's "Frankenstein" could be the truest adaptation yet of Mary Shelley's "The Modern Prometheus," but it's also unmistakably his movie; he considers this to be part of a thematic trilogy with "Nightmare Alley" and "Pinocchio."

Del Toro is one of the foremost fantasy and horror directors we have working today. "Frankenstein" will bring him back to directing outright science-fiction for the first time since 2013's "Pacific Rim." ("The Shape of Water" may have a fish man as a lead character, but it's definitely more of a fairy tale than sci-fi.)

Besides "Frankenstein," there's another classic sci-fi story that del Toro has long wanted to adapt: H.P. Lovecraft's "At The Mountains of Madness." Published in 1936 (shortly before Lovecraft's death), the story follows a university research team in Antarctica. When some of the explorers are found brutally murdered, geologist William Dyer and his student Danforth investigate and come across a prehistoric city, home to many-angled Elder Things (also known as Elder Ones) that walked Earth about a billion years before human civilization sprouted up. The Elder Things' civilization was destroyed by the shoggoths, a thrall race of shapeshifters they created that rose up against them. Dyer and Danforth survive (the novella's events are recounted in first person by Dyer), but Danforth is driven irrevocably insane.

Guillermo del Toro had been trying to make "At The Mountains of Madness" since the early 2000s, but found no home for it at Warner Bros. In 2010, he managed to make progress on it at Universal; James Cameron (who first read "Alita" thanks to his friendship with del Toro) would produce and Tom Cruise was the top pick to star. Then, the movie again fell apart due to budget concerns and del Toro refusing to budge on having an R rating.

Del Toro has a ton of unrealized projects, from a live-action adaptation of Naoki Urasawa's manga "Monster," to a third "Hellboy" movie. For a while, his "Frankenstein" had dropped into development hell. "At The Mountains of Madness" remains something that del Toro fans want to see, especially after del Toro shared some CGI test footage from the project in 2022.

But there's another reason the filmmaker stopped trying to make "At The Mountains of Madness" after the 2011 cancellation. The following year, another science-fiction movie came out with a similar premise: Ridley Scott's "Alien" prequel, "Prometheus."