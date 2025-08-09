One Of James Gunn's Superman Supporting Actors Has Played The Man Of Steel Himself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Superman" features writer-director James Gunn's muse Nathan Fillion as the Justice Gang's self-appointed leader (and name decider), the hothead Green Lantern Guy Gardner. But you may have missed that the former Captain Reynolds isn't the only "Firefly" star in the movie.

Compared to previous "Superman" films, Gunn's picture features lots more of the casual sci-fi silliness of Silver Age "Superman" comics. Metropolis gets attacked by a kaiju, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) has his own pocket dimension, and Superman's (David Corenswet) Fortress of Solitude has several robot attendants.

The robots have uniform designs, but also unique voices and numbers. The lead robot is #4, but by the end of the movie, he's taken a new name: "Gary." Gary is voiced by Alan Tudyk. Since his days playing the funny starship pilot Wash on "Firefly," Tudyk has become a prolific voice actor. Even before "Superman" he was already doing voiceover work in the new DC Universe. In Gunn's "Creature Commandos," Tudyk voiced Doctor Phosphorus and Clayface. Tudyk's voicework with DC didn't begin there, either.

In "Young Justice," Tudyk had two recurring roles: the hero Green Arrow and the sadistic villain Psimon. (He also had a one-line cameo as Captain Cold in the episode "Satisfaction.") Before "Creature Commandos," Tudyk similarly voiced a more comedic take on Clayface in the "Harley Quinn" series, in addition to lending his vocals to the show's version of the Joker. "Harley Quinn," in particular, is a semi-parody series, and Tudyk is perfectly cast as a Joker who's sadistic yet hilarious and petty.

A decade before appearing in "Superman," Tudyk even got to voice the big blue boy scout himself in the 2014 animated film "Justice League: War," the kick-off to a shared DC animated universe that ran for more than half a decade. Tudyk was replaced as Superman by Jerry O'Connell in later movies, but how does his take on the Man of Steel hold up?