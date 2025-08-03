The Naked Gun Slyly Pokes Fun At Liam Neeson's Problematic History

It's a question that has been on many minds in the last several years: is there a way for the famously "canceled" to make a comeback? For some public figures, their misdeeds are so clearly beyond the pale that they should never even attempt a comeback. These are the Harvey Weinsteins, the Kevin Spaceys, and the Bill Cosbys of the world: people whose crimes shouldn't allow them to be functioning members of society, let alone have steady careers in entertainment. For everyone else, however, things are not so cut and dried. Mistakes are distressingly easy to make, and the road to Hell is indeed often paved with good intentions. Yet our lives and culture these days are written in digital ink, not pencil, and it can be difficult for anyone to move on when the bad words or deeds are still readily available to re-experience at the click of a button.

This is an issue faced by actor Liam Neeson, who rightfully found himself in hot water after an interview he gave to The Independent in 2019 while promoting his then-latest film, "Cold Pursuit." In the interview, Neeson was actually trying to atone for his past "awful" behavior, involving a dark time in his life when a friend of his was raped and hearing from her that she believed her rapist was a Black person. Neeson confessed to wandering around London looking for a fight with any Black man he encountered. Although the point of his confession was to apologize for even having the thought of enacting blind revenge with a racist theme to it, his words spread like wildfire and damaged his public reputation.

Since then, Neeson has publicly apologized numerous times, and while his comments and half-actions have certainly not been excused, they seem to have been forgiven. The actor appeared as himself in "Atlanta" season 3," in a cameo which boldly plays around with Neeson's persona and the concept of his cancellation. Neeson's new reboot of "The Naked Gun" also acknowledges his problematic history, and does so in a way that allows people (Neeson especially) to move forward by laughing at it rather than letting it fester unmentioned.