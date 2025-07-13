Superman's Weirdest Gag Lets James Gunn Declare War On The Online Haters

About halfway through "Superman," public opinion has drastically shifted on Kal-El after it's revealed to the world that his Kryptonian parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan), sent him to Earth to lord over humanity. The missing half of the message that delivers this information initially seems like a ploy from Lex. It appears, however, that the translation is legitimate, putting the son of Krypton in a tough predicament. Lex takes the pleasure of jailing Superman in his spacious pocket dimension prison, which holds a number of political prisoners from various governments, Luthor Corp dissenters, and even Lex's ex-girlfriends. The craziest reveal in this bizarro prison is a horde of screaming monkeys manufacturing anti-Supes online outrage across social media through hashtags like #secretharem and #supersh**. (The last one especially bothers Clark.)

The moment I saw this, I laughed out loud at the gonzo lengths Lex will go thanks to his insecurity, as well as certain sects of the internet being completely normal about this. Hoult's Lex is absolutely the kind of person who would mercilessly tweet in his office chair atop an ivory tower with his name on it. It's the kind of joke that should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention to the development of the DCU, as there was some predictable resistance to Gunn's promotion to co-CEO of DC Studios. He'd already directed "The Suicide Squad" and season 1 of "Peacemaker" for the previous DC regime, but he was then given the keys to the kingdom. Hitting the reboot button came the nail in the coffin of Zack Snyder's vision of the DCEU, which ruffled some feathers among die-hard fans. It's even funnier considering Gunn and Snyder have very publicly shown they're pretty chill with one another.

It became clear, however, that Snyder's brooding approach to the material just wasn't connecting with the general populous. Before anyone gets mad at me, let me make it clear that the four-hour cut of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is a phenomenally bold miracle of a comic book movie that I liked very much. At the same time, there's no way it would have been made under any other circumstances than the period it was allowed to exist. Nevertheless, the Snyder legions were responsible for some of the most deranged social media hashtags and harassment campaigns you've ever seen — especially going into Gunn's "Superman." You'd swear that Gunn personally kicked their door in and used a DC Studios-branded flamethrower to torch their Snyder Blu-rays. It would be foolish, however, to solely credit the toxic fans as the source for a joke like this.

Gunn is no stranger to online harassment, whether it's having to debunk outrageous rumors on a near-daily basis or facing the wrath of right-wing grifters. The latter especially worked in his favor, considering it indirectly led to him holding the DC bag for the foreseeable future. There's also this faux online uproar over Superman being an immigrant emerging from the most intellectually dishonest people imaginable. It goes to show how much Gunn's interpretation of the character is needed given how a certain subsection seem to have forgotten the basic tenet of the character's history that's been there from his inception in 1938.