With Superman Opening Soon, It's Time For Zack Snyder Fans To Take A Nice, Long Break To Chill The Heck Out

Recently, on the subreddit r/SnyderCut, some terminally online twerp ignored his AI girlfriend long enough to post a three-pronged strategy to kill "Superman." This Che Guavara of the voluntarily unwashed exhorted his comrades to 1) incessantly post spoilers on social media, 2) reserve scads of tickets for showtimes prior to each screening in the hopes that people will think all the good seats are taken, and 3) bomb sites like Rotten Tomatoes with poor ratings. Their cunning endgame is to force WB to fire Gunn/Safran, smother the DCU in the crib, and rehire Snyder.

Imagine living and thinking like this.

When asked about this effort by Rolling Stone, Gunn responded, "I think we will survive. I'm not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I'm going to go out on a limb and guess it's a guy) are going to impact the course of events."

This is obvious to all but this contingent of DCEU faithful, who believe in their rapidly clogging heart of hearts that Snyder's sequels (which would've included an evil Superman and Lois Lane and Superman's child becoming the next Batman) could still go before cameras. First of all, who the hell wants an evil Superman while our very real world is tearing itself apart? Secondly, Snyder just set an Everest-sized mountain of Netflix's money on fire with his poorly received and largely ignored "Rebel Moon" movies. He doesn't seem to have his finger on the pulse of moviegoers at the moment, so I doubt WB is hot to get back into business with him.

Earlier this year, Gunn posted a picture to Instagram of himself with his "friend" Zack Snyder, whom he called "a consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller)." This was the peacemaking passing of the torch moment. Considering how gracious and thoughtful Gunn has been since segueing into blockbuster filmmaking, it's bizarre that you could still hold ill will against the guy when it comes to his superhero movies. He wears his heart on his sleeve and identifies with the down and discarded. Look at how fiercely he connected with Rocket Raccoon. His "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy is deeply, heartbreakingly personal.

So, it's doubly strange that Synder guys, who strike me as outsiders, would devote themselves to a lost cause aimed at undermining one of their own. Perhaps Gunn's sin is compassion. He cares so much, whereas Snyder's films seem more preoccupied with conflict than justice. If that's what's animating this backlash, there might be no reasoning with them. But if they could be real with themselves and understand they're pointlessly bumping up against a dead end like the marching band at the end of "National Lampoon's Animal House" in full view of the rest of the internet, they'd find a truly righteous cause worthy of their passion.

"Superman" flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.