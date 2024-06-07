Yes, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Addresses The Will Smith-Shaped Elephant In The Room

This article contains mild spoilers for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

The concept of a movie star is a very fragile thing in 2024. Once upon a time, a movie star was something carefully cultivated, their public persona not just controlled but essentially constructed by a studio's PR department. Nowadays, movie stars are still highly desirable to producers and advertisers; the notion of a "name" actor still carries weight. Yet up-and-coming actors are struggling harder than ever to become so-called household names, as one of the biggest issues with media these days is that there's just too damn much of it.

Thus, we have a dearth of capital-M, capital-S Movie Stars right now, and the ones who can still open a movie on the strength of nothing but their name and persona make up a short list. On that list is Will Smith, who successfully transitioned from television to movie screens and became a beloved leading man. It's incorrect to label Smith's public persona as squeaky clean; unlike, say, certain comics who refused to work "blue." as Smith never shied away from racy or potentially offensive material in his work. That said, his films and especially his music career were never deliberately confrontational or off-putting, either, making Smith someone who could appeal to a wide range of people.

Sadly, that untouchable appeal shattered thanks to the unfortunate events of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in 2022 when Smith unforgettably slapped comedian Chris Rock on camera and on stage over Rock's offensive joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Two years later, Smith's latest film, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," both obliquely and intentionally addresses that elephant in the room, something it likely couldn't avoid — and perhaps it shouldn't.