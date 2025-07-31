Marvel Just Rewrote The Origin Stories Of Three Classic Comic Book Characters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Ultimate Universe initiative at Marvel Comics is not just great for new readers to hop onto; it's perfect for established fans tired of the same old, same old. The setting, Earth 6160, was created by the evil Maker. He intervened throughout the Marvel Universe's history, preventing some heroes from ever rising and corrupting others into a ruling council.

The first mini-series, 2023's "Ultimate Invasion" by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, followed this universe's Tony Stark and Reed Richards (who has no Fantastic Four, because the Maker tortured him into Doom). The two managed to trap the Maker in a pocket dimension, but they knew he'd be back after 24 months... that deadline has currently inched up to four months.

The centerpiece series of the setting is "The Ultimates," written by Deniz Camp and primarily drawn by Juan Frigeri. Reed and Tony assemble a group of heroes to fight back against the Maker's world and avenge the one stolen from them. These heroes have familiar names, but much different backstories, from a Native-American Hawkeye to a Captain America who is truly a man without a country. In the newest "Ultimates" #14, Cap and Hawkeye meet two new foes who, if destiny has any say, might become friends: the Maximoff twins Pietro & Wanda, aka Quicksilver & Scarlet Witch.

Speaking to AIPT, Camp said the whole point of the new "Ultimate" line is to twist the biggest Marvel characters: "We're assuming that people already know the broad strokes of these characters from the movies, TV shows, and previous comics. Instead of redoing their origins, we get to twist and reinterpret them in ways that feel fresh."

This is an advantage the writers and artists have due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe turning these characters into true cultural icons. Scarlet Witch is no longer just a perennial Avenger who comic nerds know; she's a TV star thanks to Disney+ series "WandaVision."

The same spirit of reinvention is going on in "Ultimate Spider-Man," written by Hickman and drawn in alternating issues by Marco Checchetto and David Messina. Hickman has already turned the Green Goblin and Mysterio into heroes, and now his latest "Ultimate Spider-Man" #19 suggests the same is happening to Venom. At minimum, it's not Eddie Brock bonded to the symbiote ... it's Peter Parker's own son, Richard.