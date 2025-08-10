How Alan Ritchson Feels About Potentially Directing An Episode Of Reacher

Alan Ritchson is the star of the Prime Video TV series "Reacher," but he's also thought about taking on another role behind the camera. In a 2021 interview with Collider, he spoke about the possibility of directing an episode of the series himself. It's something that's more realistic than it sounds: not only does Ritchson already have some directing credits behind his name — "Dark Web: 3301" in 2021 and the short "Tree House Time Machine" in 2017 — but it's not uncommon for actors to direct an occasional episode of their own show. Ayo Edebiri, for instance, made her directorial debut in season 3 of "The Bear," while Bryan Cranston directed three episodes of "Breaking Bad."

"I would direct anything," Ritchson told Collider. "I feel very, very comfortable behind the lens."

Despite this, Ritchson hasn't directed any "Reacher" episode even three years later. He may get to direct one with the upcoming season 4, but nothing's been announced yet. Ritchson seemed aware this might happen, and in his '21 interview, he explained why a Ritchson-directed "Reacher" episode might be more trouble than it's worth: