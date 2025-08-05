Why Netflix Canceled Farzar After One Season

In the history of TV, there have been a number of great sci-fi series that ended after just one season. "Farzar," however, can't really claim to be one of them — though it might have been able to last a bit longer if it had premiered at a different time than it did.

Back in 2021, it was announced that Netflix had inked an overall deal with "Paradise PD" creators Roger Black and Waco O'Guin. The deal would see the pair create multiple new animated series exclusively for the streamer, ensuring fans of the duo's crude and absurdist humor would be well satiated for years to come. The first major project to be unveiled as part of this agreement was "Farzar," a show about a dullard of a dauphin, Prince Fichael (Dana Snyder), who assembles a ragtag crew of pals to protect the planet Farzar and its Dome City against alien threats. The unfortunately named "S.H.A.T. Squad," comprised of a cyborg named Scootie (Jerry Minor), conjoined twins Mal and Val Skullcruncher (Kari Wahlgren), and scientist Barry Barris (David Kaye), quickly discover that Fichael's evil father, the czar Renzo (voiced by the late, great Lance Reddick), might be a bigger threat to Dome City than extraterrestrial forces.

"​​Farzar" premiered on July 15, 2022, and the reviews ... were not great. The animated sci-fi fantasy sitcom failed to do any better critically than Black and O'Guin's "Paradise PD," but that Netflix series — which also starred Snyder — managed to run for four seasons. "Farzar," however, was cancelled after just one. It certainly wasn't just the reviews that prompted Netflix to cut this wacky sci-fi series short; the audience didn't show up because the series simply happened to debut at arguably the worst possible time.