Marvel Has One Specific Plan To Make Its X-Men Reboot A Box Office Success

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never felt murkier, but are we finally gaining some clarity? Post-"Avengers: Endgame," the point at which pretty much everyone agrees the franchise hit its natural climax, Kevin Feige's passion project has spent several years flailing around for a new direction. With the recent release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and its tantalizing credits scene, all of it now seems to be leading up to the double-whammy extravaganza of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." In addition to the arrival of Marvel's First Family, fans have been foaming at the mouth to see what the franchise does with its highly-anticipated "X-Men" reboot ... and after a string of financial hits and misses, there now appears to be a plan in place.

Few productions seem more important in the long run to the MCU than its upcoming "X-Men" film, which is being guided by "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier. Still, several questions have remained. Chief among them, naturally, is what kind of casting Marvel Studios will opt to go with — particularly after spending several movies teasing the reappearances of the old cast from the now-defunct 20th Century Fox "X-Men" universe. As it turns out, we can expect quite a change after all those star-studded "X-Men" movies centered on recognizable actors like Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

Variety has the scoop on the next steps concerning the famous group of superhero mutants. As the planned reboot gears up for a release at some point in the years ahead, the outlet reports that the casting process will soon be underway. According to unnamed talent agents who've already had their feelers out, all signs seem to be pointing to Marvel relying on young actors and new faces. The reasons for this approach probably won't surprise you.