One Overlooked Sci-Fi Movie Is Influencing The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hollywood is in a major period of transition right now. The streaming era has completely upended just about every entertainment company's business model. Studios are trying to figure out how to have success at the box office while also prioritizing streaming services, which are undoubtedly the future. Netflix generated more revenue in 2024 than the global box office in its entirety. Marvel Studios, once a dominant force at the box office, isn't immune to the need for change, and a lot of that change is about finding ways to make movies cheaper. Interestingly, an underseen sci-fi movie from 2023 is helping them solve that equation.

During a recent press conference (via Deadline), Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige spoke about a wide range of topics as "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives and looks to save the studio's rough year at the box office. Both "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts" fell short of financial expectations, saddled by $180 million budgets. But Feige and company know that things need to change. That's why they looked to director Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla," "Rogue One") and what he did with "The Creator" for answers.

Edwards managed to make "The Creator," a massive scale original sci-fi blockbuster, for $80 million. Edwards and his team managed to shave tens of millions from the budget instead of approaching the movie in the way most studios would have. That got Feige's attention. Per Deadline, "They took notice of the VFX spectacle that Gareth Edwards made with 'The Creator,' which was shot in Thailand, and met with that pic's below-the-line heads to learn how they pulled off such efficiency."

That may already be paying off. Feige also said "the studio has scaled down production costs greatly." While $180 million is still a lot of money, that's a heck of a lot cheaper than "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" or "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which carried reported $250 million budgets. Then there's "The Marvels," which barely made $200 million globally and cost a ridiculous $270 million to produce (not even accounting for marketing expenses).