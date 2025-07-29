How To Watch 28 Years Later At Home

Who knew that one the best and most memorable movies of the year would be utterly unlike anything we expected it to be? "28 Years Later" (which we reviewed here) had all the makings of becoming merely the latest standard zombie movie, releasing at a time when nothing new could possibly be done with this post-apocalyptic genre. May we never doubt the dream team of director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland again, who joined forces once again to recreate the magic of the original "28 Days Later" over two decades after the fact. Instead of a hacky and superficial legacy sequel, we were given a soulful and meditative coming-of-age story about accepting the inevitability — and even the beauty — of death.

After enjoying an immensely successful run at the box office, "28 Years Later" is now set for its highly-anticipated release on home media. Viewers will be pleased to know that the sequel is now available to watch on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) formats, giving everyone the opportunity to either purchase the film for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 through the online platform of your choice — Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, Amazon, or Apple. That means you can relive those harrowing sequences between Aaron Taylor-Johnson's family patriarch Jamie and his young son Spike (Alfie Williams) hunting down infected as a rite of passage, or revisit the achingly moving moments between Spike, his mother Isla (Jodie Comer), and the enigmatic Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) in the so-called Bone Temple. Or, if you're really feeling frisky, have a blast all over again with those wild final five minutes of "28 Days Later" (and then read our explainer afterwards if you're still confused).

And if all that wasn't enough, fans can now look forward to an official release date for the 4K UHD SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD release of "28 Years Later" in the months ahead.