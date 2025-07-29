How To Watch 28 Years Later At Home
Who knew that one the best and most memorable movies of the year would be utterly unlike anything we expected it to be? "28 Years Later" (which we reviewed here) had all the makings of becoming merely the latest standard zombie movie, releasing at a time when nothing new could possibly be done with this post-apocalyptic genre. May we never doubt the dream team of director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland again, who joined forces once again to recreate the magic of the original "28 Days Later" over two decades after the fact. Instead of a hacky and superficial legacy sequel, we were given a soulful and meditative coming-of-age story about accepting the inevitability — and even the beauty — of death.
After enjoying an immensely successful run at the box office, "28 Years Later" is now set for its highly-anticipated release on home media. Viewers will be pleased to know that the sequel is now available to watch on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) formats, giving everyone the opportunity to either purchase the film for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 through the online platform of your choice — Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, Amazon, or Apple. That means you can relive those harrowing sequences between Aaron Taylor-Johnson's family patriarch Jamie and his young son Spike (Alfie Williams) hunting down infected as a rite of passage, or revisit the achingly moving moments between Spike, his mother Isla (Jodie Comer), and the enigmatic Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) in the so-called Bone Temple. Or, if you're really feeling frisky, have a blast all over again with those wild final five minutes of "28 Days Later" (and then read our explainer afterwards if you're still confused).
And if all that wasn't enough, fans can now look forward to an official release date for the 4K UHD SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD release of "28 Years Later" in the months ahead.
28 Years Later will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in September
From its first frame to its very last head-scratching one in the most gonzo ending of the year, "28 Years Later" grabbed hold of our attention and refused to let go. Now, we have the chance to pour over every stunning shot all over again, as the movie is now available to watch at home. But for those not satisfied with a mere digital release, the physical media collectors out there can look forward to a more extensive product packed with bonus features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more goodies. The 4K UDH SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD release of "28 Years Later" will hit the shelves of every major retailer on September 23, 2025, with the following specials:
- Days to Years
- Capturing the Chaos
- The Survivors
- Becoming the Infected
- Behind the Cameras
And if that weren't enough, fans won't have to wait much longer for the next entry in this reinvigorated franchise. "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nia DaCosta and is scheduled to release in theaters early next year on January 16, 2026. Should that prove successful, there are plans for a third movie to cap off this new trilogy — one that will heavily feature returning star Cillian Murphy, reprising his role as the bicycle courier Jim from the original "28 Days Later." Hopefully, some all-inclusive box set for all the films down the line will include more in-depth bonus material for hardcore movie nerds.