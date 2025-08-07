Why Netflix Canceled Matthew McConaughey's Agent Elvis

A show about Elvis as a secret agent from "Archer" writer Mike Arnold and singer-screenwriter John Eddie sounds wild enough to become a hit — or, at the least, a cult favorite. Sadly, "Agent Elvis" wasn't given long enough to become either, as Netflix canceled the zany enterprise after its first season. That is, the streamer axed the animated series several months after season 1 was made available, which might seem odd, but 2023 was a tumultuous year that claimed many a show too soon.

The cancellation of "Agent Elvis" was perhaps one of the biggest disappointments, if only because the show had so much promise and hype prior to its debut. The series' trailer promised an outlandish romp featuring Matthew McConaughey as a secret agent version of The King, while early footage from "Agent Elvis" similarly teased a stylish animated show that /Film's Rafael Motamayor described as "striking," noting that "Elvis has never looked better." The fact that the King's real-life widow, Priscilla Presley, played herself, with McConaughey voicing the titular icon, only sweetened the deal.

What could have possibly put an end to such a show so quickly? Well, the usual financial considerations played a part, but "Agent Elvis" was also just unlucky in terms of its timing.