Agent Elvis Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Is The King (And A Secret Agent)

Animation fans are eating good. Between anime being more popular and accessible than ever before, major studios experimenting with visual styles, and streaming giving an avenue to auteurs to make passion projects — even giving stop-motion the comeback it so dearly deserves — this is a great time to be a fan of one of the oldest filmmaking mediums there is.

Still, with so much animation comes the fact that not everything is special or outstanding. But every once in a while there comes a project, a movie or a film that fully understands the medium of animation's ability to deliver stories in a different reality — be it a heightened reality that feels mostly like ours, or a cartoony one. These projects remind us of how special animation is, both to deliver exquisitely artful stories or just cuckoo bananas, off-the-wall, incredibly silly yet fun experiences.

The latter is why I've been so excited about "Agent Elvis" (formerly titled "Agent King") ever since I saw a sizzle reel of the upcoming cartoon at last year's Annecy Animation Film Festival. Now, the trailer is finally here, giving us a proper look at what can only be described as what if "Archer" but with Elvis and a chimp with a gun?