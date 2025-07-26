The Doctor Doom Easter Egg In Fantastic Four: First Steps, Explained

Spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" follow.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the best Fantastic Four movie to date, but no "F4" movie is complete without one crucial character: the Four's nemesis, Doctor Victor von Doom. Doom has been absent from the "First Steps" marketing, but the movie does offer a sneak peek at him in its mid-credits scene. In an apparent set-up for "Avengers: Doomsday," Doom (who remains mostly unseen, but will be played by Robert Downey Jr.) teleports into the Baxter Building and introduces himself to young Franklin Richards.

But Doom's presence had been foreshadowed earlier. During "First Steps," Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) has founded a United Nations-like assembly called the Future Foundation. One seat is noticeably empty: the delegation for the Eastern-European country Latveria is nowhere to be seen. No, it's not a real country. Latveria is Doom's domain, and the previous "Fantastic Four" films have depicted him as a Latverian-American immigrant. In the comics, Doom rules Latveria. That's why the F4 can never throw him in jail no matter all the horrible things Doom has done to them; as the sovereign ruler of Latveria, Doom has diplomatic immunity from prosecution. Doom's genius and inventions also mean he can fight off any coup attempts or U.S. backed invasions.

Doom's animus is a burning hatred for his college rival, Reed Richards, supposedly because Reed sabotaged one of Doom's experiments, but really because Doom just can't stand that Reed is smarter than him. Assuming Doom is the ruler of Latveria in "First Steps" (and by extension, the Doom in the post-credits scene is the one from Earth-828), it makes total sense that Latveria would not participate in an organization founded by Richards' wife.

Now, anyone who calls themselves "Doctor Doom" can't be very nice, and Victor isn't. But as the ruler of Latveria, is he the malevolent tyrant you'd assume he is? That answer is not so simple.