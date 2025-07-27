Every Marvel Villain Reference In Fantastic Four: First Steps Explained

Spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" to follow.

All of the previous Fantastic Four films started with the team's superheroic origin. (The sequel "Rise of the Silver Surfer" being the obvious exception.) To avoid any rehashing, however, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" does something different and begins its story years into the Four's careers as heroes.

Not to worry, though, because the film doesn't leave out all context. One of the first scenes is the Fantastic Four guest-starring on "The Ted Gilbert Show." Its Ed Sullivan-esque host (Mark Gatiss) narrates a montage walking viewers (both within the movie and those watching in the real-world) on the Four's history, showing that they were astronauts dosed in cosmic rays that gave them incredible powers and are already celebrated as scientists, diplomatic leaders, and superheroes ... and what's a hero without a villain?

The primary villain of "First Steps" is Galactus (Ralph Ineson), but this version of the Four have also fought many other antagonists during their previous, offscreen adventures. Indeed, one of Sue Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) great achievements was negotiating a peace settlement with the Four's former enemy, the Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser).

Along the way, several other classic foes from the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby "Fantastic Four" comics get name-dropped as well.