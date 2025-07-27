One Detail In Brad Pitt's Moneyball Makes No Sense

Capturing an entire movement on-screen is hard work, and by distilling a major story down to a two hour movie, you can often compromise the smaller details. So how do you tell a complex story in a short amount of time, in a way that the audience feels good leaving the theater? For "Moneyball," the equation at play involves casting fan-favorite actors, almost backgrounding the actual baseball action, and stepping up the interpersonal dynamics that really propel a large-scale organization. Most of those decisions paid off for the movie in a massive way, but there's one small problem with "Moneyball" that movie fans may consistently scratch their heads over when revisiting the classic sports movie: The song that young actor Kerris Dorsey sings in "Moneyball" makes no sense when you really think about it!

For the uninitiated, "Moneyball" is a 2011 movie that adapts Michael Lewis's beloved 2003 book of the same name. It's a baseball sports film that fans of the genre and the game hold in high regard. "Moneyball" chronicles the rise of Oakland Athletics' Major League Baseball manager Billy Beane and his choice to lean into sabermetrics, aka sports analytics, to create a winning team, despite financial hurdles in the 2002 baseball season. Brad Pitt plays Billy Beane, who builds a baseball roster in an unconventional way while trying to navigate his changing relationship with his ex-wife Sharon and estranged daughter Casey, played by Kerris Dorsey. During an emotional scene in the film, Casey sings "The Show" by Lenka, which seems innocuous and sweet enough — but there's just one problem with that.

In case you aren't up to snuff on your 2000s-era music, Lenka didn't release 'The Show" until 2008, which is years later than the year "Moneyball" is set in. For a movie that took such pride in recalling baseball stars of yesteryear and accurately representing the true story, it's a strange choice. However, it makes a bit of sense when you think about the entire process of making a movie.