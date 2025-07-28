The Western Flop Vince Vaughn & Billy Bob Thornton Would Probably Like You To Forget About

Ever since Taylor Sheridan convinced Billy Bob Thornton to star in his successful new series, "Landman," we've been enjoying somewhat of a Thornton renaissance. But as much as the Paramount show reminds us of the actor's talents, it also reminds us of his past missteps. Thornton's worst movie is a crime thriller with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, and is the only film in the man's filmography to have earned such a dismal rating from the Tomatometer. But he's got plenty of other stinkers that came close, including 2004's "The Alamo," which was one of the biggest box office flops of all time and made just $23.9 million on a $92 million budget. Then, there's "South of Heaven, West of Hell," which sort of feels like a film in which Thornton was obliged to appear but wasn't necessarily all that happy about it.

Nor should he have been. This 2000 western came from country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, who not only co-wrote, directed, and scored the film, but also starred as Arizona Marshall Valentine Caset, who, in the early 1900s, receives a surprise visit from his adoptive father Leland Henry (Luke Askew), and his sons Taylor Henry (Vince Vaughn) and Arvid Henry (Paul Reubens). But the U.S. Marshal has worked hard to escape his past and tries once again to leave the outlaw Henrys behind, moving to a new town only for his old clan to track him down again. Thornton plays Brigadier Smalls, a mysterious character who enters the film alongside actress Adalyne (Bridget Fonda), and doesn't really do much beyond show off his impressive wig and imply that he may actually be dead. When I say Thornton "plays" Brigadier Smalls, he's almost not in the movie long enough to justify using such a verb, which turned out to be a good thing for Thornton, who certainly didn't need this clunker of a revisionist Western as a major part of his filmography. As for Vaughn, who had yet to pop in "Old School" and fully evolve into the comedic superstar he was in the 2000s, he had just played Norman Bates in the "Psycho" remake and appeared opposite Jennifer Lopez in "The Cell," so his career wasn't exactly in a great place, either.

The film wasn't just a critical and commercial failure, it was nothing short of a protracted debacle, with Yoakam investing his own money in a project that reportedly resulted in him being taken to small claims court by crew members and losing his longtime producer, music director, and guitarist as a result of the financial straits in which the movie landed him.