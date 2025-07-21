Billy Bob Thornton's Worst Movie Is A Crime Thriller With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

As you might not be surprised to learn, "London Fields" is Billy Bob Thorton's lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes and the only project in the actor's filmography with a 0% score. Clearly, director Matthew Cullen didn't stand behind the cut that was released, but it's hard to see how his own version could have improved on what audiences actually got, given the critical response.

David Fear of Rolling Stone claimed that "nothing works" in the film, and lamented the way in which Amber Heard was forced to "become a vamping pin-up, ogled by the camera like it was a horny college freshman." Writing for RogerEbert.com, Peter Sobczynski dubbed "London Fields" a "boring and garish mess that even fans of the book will find nearly impossible to follow," ultimately bestowing just half a star on the film. Things didn't really get much better from there. Words like "horrendous," "trashy," and "bizarre" cropped up quite a bit in critics' appraisals of the film, with Kaleem Aftab of The Independent going so far as to label the whole thing "car-crash film-making." What's more, while I acknowledge that it's time to retire the Razzies forever, Heard did receive a Worst Actress nomination for her role in the film, which didn't exactly help. Neither did the box office returns, which totaled a negligible $433,732 by the end of the film's run.

Martin Amis, meanwhile, tried hard to make the best of the adaptation, telling The Guardian he found it "surprisingly faithful in many ways" and that he thought the central relationship was "moving." Interestingly enough, the author also claimed not to have noticed any significant differences between the various cuts of the film, which casts at least some doubt on Cullen's disavowal of the theatrical cut as being somehow inferior — though Amis did acknowledge that it wasn't just Cullen that was upset by the final cut. "Everything in the new cut looked familiar," said Amis, "so I can hardly remember what all the argument was over. I think it was the ending? All I know is that the cast was very much against the producer's cut."

Regardless, as far as Thornton is concerned, "London Fields" is just a small stain on his career, and he can now look forward to "Landman" lasting for several seasons.