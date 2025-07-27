Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Starred In A War Movie With A Back To The Future Star

Before "Reacher," Alan Ritchson appeared in one of the worst TV series ever in the form of "Fred: The Show," in which he played "Expired Cow" back in 2012. It was hardly one of Ritchson's best roles, but every actor has low points in their filmography. 2020's "Ghosts of War" might be another example.

This British horror war film stars Ritchson as Private Butchie, one of five soldiers charged with guarding a chateau in the French countryside during WWII. Brenton Thwaites, Kyle Gallner, Theo Rossi, and Skylar Astin made up the rest of the central cast, who have to defend the mansion against not only German troops but also forces of the supernatural. At least that's how things appear, though the film takes a wild turn part-way through, upending everything that came before it. It's at this point that Billy Zane's Dr. Engel is introduced.

You might not have expected Reacher and Match from "Back to the Future" to appear alongside each other in a little known horror war film, but here it is for those interested. Match — so named for the match he would constantly chew on — was one of three high school bullies that made up a gang led by Thomas F. Wilson's Biff Tannen in 1985's "Back to the Future" and represented Zane's first feature film role. The character showed up again in 1989's "Back to the Future Part II" as well as in several comics and video games. While "Ghosts of War" is far from the cultural behemoth that is the "Back to the Future" property, it does take a sci-fi twist of its own. That is, however, the only thing this film and Zane's former franchise have in common.