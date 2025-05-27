Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Was The Secret Lead Of A Blockbuster Fantasy Movie

Robert Zemeckis' 2007 animated film version of "Beowulf," based on the Old English poem, was one of the earlier films to make such extensive use of then-novel motion-capture CGI technology. Zemeckis seemed to feel that mo-cap was the future of filmmaking, and had previously used it to animate CGI versions of Tom Hanks in his 2004 Christmas film "The Polar Express." After "Beowulf," Zemeckis kept on experimenting, using it in his 2009 animated film "A Christmas Carol," and then again in his doll-based biopic "Welcome to Marwen." Zemeckis has, in the last 20 years, mostly stuck with unusual tech experiments that stretch what the medium of cinema can do. Some of his experiments are successful (the 3D in "The Walk" is some of the best ever) and some aren't ("Here" sucked), but one can at least admire him for trying to reach higher.

"Beowulf" wasn't entirely successful, despite its ambition. It tried to turn the well-worn ancient poem you read in high school into a modern action epic. Ray Winstone played by voice of Beowulf, depicting him like a muscled comic book hero. Crispin Glover played Grendel, and was allowed to speak in Old English. Angelina Jolie played Grendel's mother as a naked, gold-plated seductress, and Anthony Hopkins plays Beowulf's father, Hrothgar. The film also featured mo-cap versions of John Malkovich, Robin Wright, Alison Lohman, Brendan Gleeson, and Dominic Keating from "Star Trek: Enterprise."

One might note that Winstone, although an amazing actor, doesn't sport the massive, muscular physique that Beowulf does in the film. And while mo-cap tech did indeed alter Winstone's frame to look like a bodybuilder, Zemeckis, perhaps for an extra note of verisimilitude, used a real human, and his movements, as his visual reference.

The real human reference for Beowulf's studly body was none other than Alan Ritchson, now best known for his role in the hit TV series "Reacher."