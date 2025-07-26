The Black Mirror Episode You Forgot Reacher's Alan Ritchson Was In

Before Alan Ritchson was a famous action leading man, he was taking up smaller roles wherever he could find them. One of those small, oft-forgotten roles was in season 3 of "Black Mirror." In the premiere, "Nosedive," he played Paul, the picture-perfect fiancé of the main character's frenemy Naomi (Alice Eve). What do we know of Paul? Well, not much — he's a very minor character — but Ritchson helped make the character shine anyway.

The biggest thing to note about Paul is that a lot of viewers suspect him of being closeted. There's not a whole of evidence in the text to support of this, but fans have zeroed in on a moment where he's hugging his best man a little too much, and his fiancée Naomi looks on with a troubled face. I don't know if these fans are correct in their theory, but they're definitely picking up on one clear implication: Paul and Naomi's marriage is way more about their social status than their genuine love for each other.

Paul and Naomi are meant to represent the natural extreme endpoint of the episode's social rating premise. They're two people who have so thoroughly prioritized their social ratings that every aspect of their lives feels manufactured and sanitized. There's no passion or warmth between them; they're simply both attractive and highly-rated, so a marriage between them makes the most sense strategically.