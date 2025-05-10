Black Mirror's Saddest Episode Was Written By The Creator Of A Beloved HBO Series

Although "Succession" is well-known for its skewering of the 1%, its actual claim to fame is its ability to portray relationships that are both absurdly toxic and completely believable. Shiv and Tom were a total mess, but the disaster of their relationship wouldn't hurt so much if there wasn't some genuine love between them. The audience can understand why Shiv and Tom are bad together, but there's just enough there for the audience (or at least, some of the audience) to root for them anyway.

That's why it's not too surprising to learn that "Succession" showrunner Jesse Armstrong also wrote an episode for the British dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror," way back in its first season in 2011. The episode was "The Entire History of You," a critically acclaimed story that serves as perhaps the best example of what a typical "Black Mirror" episode should look like. A "Black Mirror" episode should introduce a cool bit of sci-fi technology — in this case, a memory implant that lets people record and revisit everything they see and hear. Then it should show us all the fun little ways this tech impacts the world, and then it should show us how it makes things worse.

Here, the downside is that Liam (Toby Kebbell) starts obsessively replaying moments from his life in an attempt to prove his wife is cheating on him. If it wasn't for the tech, he could've let it all go, but now he has the means to go down this rabbit hole at the expense of his marriage and mental health. Liam grows increasingly paranoid and obsessive, only for the show to hit us with that brutal "Black Mirror" twist: Liam's suspicions are correct. Not only did his wife Ffion (Jodie Whittaker) cheat on him, but their baby isn't even his. And so ends one of the messiest, darkest, saddest episodes in "Black Mirror." It's the only episode I haven't rewatched, because I find it too depressing and uncomfortable to return to.

