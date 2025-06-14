This Black Mirror Episode Almost Changed Instagram Forever

But as most Instagram users can attest after scrolling through the app for a few minutes in 2025, Mosseri did not manage to make likes private in the end. Not only can you still see how many likes each post and comment receives, but if you like a post, all your friends will be able to see it too. Instagram and Facebook (and now Threads) are also widely criticized for their manipulative algorithms and their many privacy violations. By this point, Instagram is sort of a dystopian cesspit, with its only real positive being that at least the likes on your post don't affect your credit score. (Well, not yet at least.)

Mosseri did get one thing accomplished: there is now an option in the settings for individual users to turn off the likes and share counts on their feed. Admittedly, making this setting optional sort of kills a lot of its appeal: those with likes off must deal with feeling out of the know with their peers over what's popular or not. Meanwhile, many users view turning public likes off as a sign of insecurity. That's why, as of 2021 at least, less than 3% of Instagram users have chosen to make their likes public.

It's hard not to wonder what Mosseri thinks about the season 5 "Black Mirror" episode, "Smithereens," which is sort of a spiritual sequel to "Nosedive." Whereas "Nosedive" was about an evil social media app, "Smithereens" heavily featured a depressed CEO character, Bill Bauer (played by Topher Grace), whose social media app had spiraled into something he no longer liked and could no longer fix. But at least both Bauer and Mosseri can comfort themselves with one saving grace: at least their app are not as bad as Twitter. (Sorry, I mean X.)