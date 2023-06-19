How A Lost Uber Driver Inspired Black Mirror's Smithereens

Brooker was on an Uber ride of his own when he thought of the idea for "Smithereens." The series creator was fascinated by how easily a driver could put a rider in harm's way, and vice versa. Even though the large corporate overhead makes the rider feel secure, there's no supervision in that car, and anything could happen.

"The story came from two things," Brooker told the Independent. "The first was regarding the trust you put in someone when you get in the back of an Uber. I had an experience where I got in the back of the car and I was on my phone. Suddenly, I was wondering where I was. The guy got out and was rummaging through stuff in the boot [trunk, for our American readers]. I was wondering 'What is going on?' It turns out he was just getting a bottle of water out and didn't want to interrupt me."

The writer-director made out okay, but his characters weren't quite so lucky. The unlucky hostage in "Smithereens" also has his eyes glued to his phone and doesn't notice his driver cancel the ride and take him far off-route. The hapless intern doesn't even look up until he is in the middle of nowhere being threatened at gunpoint.

"People don't even look up anymore," his captor laments, chastising him for his excessive phone use. "The sky could turn f***ing purple and you c***s wouldn't notice for a moment. You didn't look up, and look where that got you. Sitting in the back like that."