Black Mirror's Funniest Episode Was Written By Two Sitcom Legends

Given that the first ever episode of "Black Mirror" features a man being forced to have sex with a pig, fans will often recommend new viewers start the show someplace else. As the debate over which "Black Mirror" episode serves as the best introduction to the series rages on, season 3's "Nosedive" has gradually risen the ranks. The episode takes place in a world where everyone rates each other out of five stars after every little interaction, and that rating has an impact on your ability to get a job or buy an apartment. "Nosedive" is dark but not too dark, with an eye-catching sci-fi premise. It's the perfect episode to dip your toes into the "Black Mirror" waters.

The other benefit of "Nosedive" is that it's surprisingly funny. It's a painfully relatable satire of just how superficial so many of our online interactions have become. We laugh as Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard) has the world's fakest conversation with a coworker in the elevator, and later as she judges a 1-star driver from her 3-star high horse. Sure, every "Black Mirror" episode has some fun dark humor involved, but few episodes make people laugh out loud as much as this one.

A big part of this is that the episode wasn't written by showrunner Charlie Brooker. He wrote the outline, but the script itself was penned by Mike Schur and Rashida Jones. Mike Schur is a sitcom writer famous for creating "The Office," "Parks and Rec," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "The Good Place." Jones, meanwhile, is perhaps best-known for playing Karen on "The Office" and Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation." It was a big shock back in 2016 to find out these two Americans with comedic backgrounds were writing for such a bleak British series.

