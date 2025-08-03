A Fan-Favorite Marvel Actor Made An Appearance In A Stargate SG-1 Episode

"Stargate SG-1" hosted an impressive array of guest stars over the course of its 10-season run. The show focused on a team of universe-traversing soldiers and scientists, which threw up several problems. The biggest challenge faced by the "SG-1" VFX team was trying to find new locations to stand in for the various alien planets in the series. But the show also needed a lot of guest actors to portray the extra-terrestrial races that inhabit the multitude of distant planets explored by the SG-1 team. Often, the show and its spin-offs got around that particular challenge by casting the same actors in different roles. One of the most prolific "Stargate SG-1" guest stars, for example, actually played nine different characters, though thanks to the prosthetics and makeup you'd never know it was the same guy.

But there were also multiple guest stars who only showed up a handful of episodes. The great Robert Patrick appeared in two episodes of "Stargate Atlantis," while multiple "Star Trek" actors showed up in "Stargate" shows. Back in season 7 of "SG-1," we also got a one-and-done appearance from an actor that would go on to become a fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character in the form of Michael Rooker, who's best known for playing Yondu Udonta in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.