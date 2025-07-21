John Wick Had An Underrated Prequel With Lance Reddick That Was Lost To Time

"John Wick Hex" debuted for macOS and Windows on October 8, 2019 before a PlayStation 4 port arrived on May 5, 2020. Nintendo Switch and Xbox One ports were released on December 4th of that same year. Unfortunately, if you'd never heard of this prequel story and fancy delving into the cell-shaded wonder of "John Wick Hex," you won't be able to play the game today. On July 14, 2025, an update was posted to the Steam website that confirmed that as of July 17, 2025, the game was going to be removed from sale on all platforms. While existing owners of "John Wick Hex" are still able to play the game, nobody will be able to buy it on any platform moving forward. Why is the game being delisted less than six years after it first arrived? There was no official explanation given, but it may have something to do with the developer's license expiring.

Lionsgate's recent troubles (the studio had its worst year at the box office in 2024) may also have something to do with it. Legendary Entertainment was reportedly eyeing a takeover of the beleaguered studio, though nothing has been made official as of yet. It's unlikely that this is tied to "John Wick Hex" being pulled, but if Legendary does acquire Lionsgate, it will likely have big plans for Wick, and with another triple-A game based on the franchise said to be in the works, it wouldn't be entirely unthinkable for the company to want to wipe the slate as clean as it possibly can be in the wake of "The Continental" and "Ballerina" failing to resonate with fans.

Whatever the case, the loss of "John Wick Hex" is a bit of a downer not only because it was quite well-received and gave us arguably one of the better John Wick spin-off stories yet created, but because it featured Lance Reddick, who was every genre project's secret weapon, and that was no different with the John Wick movies. Reddick, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 69, became a fan-favorite as Charon and removing a piece of Wick media that features a performance from the man himself just feels wrong. Hopefully the game will return in the future, but that's hardly the biggest question mark hanging over the John Wick franchise at this point.