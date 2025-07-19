Carrie Coon Has One Condition To Return For The White Lotus Season 4

Not everyone was happy with the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus," but nobody denied Carrie Coon's performance in that big emotional monologue she gave. There's a reason fans of "The Leftovers" and "The Gilded Age" were so excited to have her on the show, and she more than delivered on our expectations.

Although "The White Lotus" is largely made up of standalone seasons, a small handful of characters have still returned to their roles in fun, surprising ways. It's technically possible that Coon's character, Laurie, might return for season 4, and a lot of fans want it to happen. Does it seem likely that Laurie, someone not as rich as her friend Jacelyn, would be returning to an expensive White Lotus resort so soon? Probably not, but we didn't think Natasha Rothwell's Belinda would be able to do that either, and the writers found a way.

Coon herself would be happy to reprise her role, but she wants to return to a colder location. "I would certainly be open to it. I would prefer to work in the snow," she said in a recent interview. Referring to her six months in Thailand in the humid heat, she said, "It was the hottest I've ever been in my life, and it's only getting hotter."

The complaint is understandable: Ko Samui, Thailand, is a famously hot, humid place, even during the winter months. The coldest time of year has an average high that's equal to the hottest time of year in New York City, but the Thai heat doesn't even cool off as much at night. It makes sense that Coon, as a New Yorker just like her character, wouldn't love spending six months in a place like this. The other cast members didn't appreciate it either. "By the end of each day, we're just caked in sweat and makeup," complained Jason Issacs (who played Timothy Ratcliff) in a February 2025 interview.