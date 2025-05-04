The White Lotus Season 3 Almost Took Place In These Other Countries

"The White Lotus" was one of the few good things to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, now thriving with three great seasons. HBO's head of programming, Casey Bloys, asked Mike White if he had any ideas for a show that could be filmed within a lockdown bubble (via The Wall Street Journal). In response, Mike White dreamed up a sexy, thought-provoking whodunnit set in a luxury hotel chain. White originally considered the rugged Australia for season 1, but work visas were only available for eight weeks. That limitation led him to rent out the Four Seasons in Hawaii, which was likely more convenient since it was located in the United States and, in the end, possibly less expensive.

Advertisement

Hawaii ended up being the perfect setting for the first season, helping to shape the framework for the rest of the quasi-anthology series; each season would satirize the rich, white people flocking to luxurious locations where they have little regard for the hard-working lower class who keep the White Lotus resorts flowing.

Mike White uses the season 1 setting to explore how Hawaii's tourism industry is built on a history of settler colonialism that continues to push out the Native population. The second season's Sicily location, with its inherent old-world elegance and sensuality, was fitting for a season filled with erotic storylines, including one led by sex workers reclaiming their power. Thanks to the critical and financial success of the first two seasons, Mike White was left with a much bigger budget for season 3, and the world was his oyster. He would have several ideas for the third season.

Advertisement