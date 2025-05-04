The White Lotus Season 3 Almost Took Place In These Other Countries
"The White Lotus" was one of the few good things to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, now thriving with three great seasons. HBO's head of programming, Casey Bloys, asked Mike White if he had any ideas for a show that could be filmed within a lockdown bubble (via The Wall Street Journal). In response, Mike White dreamed up a sexy, thought-provoking whodunnit set in a luxury hotel chain. White originally considered the rugged Australia for season 1, but work visas were only available for eight weeks. That limitation led him to rent out the Four Seasons in Hawaii, which was likely more convenient since it was located in the United States and, in the end, possibly less expensive.
Hawaii ended up being the perfect setting for the first season, helping to shape the framework for the rest of the quasi-anthology series; each season would satirize the rich, white people flocking to luxurious locations where they have little regard for the hard-working lower class who keep the White Lotus resorts flowing.
Mike White uses the season 1 setting to explore how Hawaii's tourism industry is built on a history of settler colonialism that continues to push out the Native population. The second season's Sicily location, with its inherent old-world elegance and sensuality, was fitting for a season filled with erotic storylines, including one led by sex workers reclaiming their power. Thanks to the critical and financial success of the first two seasons, Mike White was left with a much bigger budget for season 3, and the world was his oyster. He would have several ideas for the third season.
Mike White wanted Asian places to explore Eastern philosophy
Executive producer Mark Kamine reveals the season 3 ideas to BBC:
"Mike White had the idea for something around Eastern philosophy. We were looking for what was practical and eye-catching, and to start with, Korea, Philippines, Japan, Bali, and Sri Lanka were in the mix, as well as Thailand."
Any of these locales would have been incredible to see — the rolling green mountains, tropical beaches, Zen gardens, volcanoes, or ancient ruins. Kamine says the choices were narrowed to Japan and Thailand. Japan's serene temples and cherry blossom trees would have fit season three's spirituality themes, but Shinto is another one of the main religions, which is all about seeing the divine in all parts of nature. This may be something Mike White could explore in future seasons, or perhaps the kawaii fashion and otaku culture of Tokyo. Thailand has a more mysterious quality, known for its Buddhism, but also its hedonistic nightlife, and as a haven for those hiding from the law, making it especially ideal for Greg's storyline.
In The Hollywood Reporter, Mike White describes himself as an "Agatha Christie character who invites everybody" on these fun experiences of a lifetime. "What, you want to be driving to Burbank on the 405? F*** off," he jokes. It is just as exciting for viewers as it is for the cast and crew to see where "The White Lotus" will end up next. Just don't expect Mike White to go somewhere cold. "He hates it," The White Lotus producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter. I guess a White Lotus ski resort is out of the running for season 4! Or maybe he'll finally do his original plan for season 2, the Bilderberg conference?