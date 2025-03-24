Mike White's Original The White Lotus Season 2 Plans Were Completely Different

Viewers have seen more than half of "The White Lotus" season 3 as of this writing, and although this new season is focused on a new group of vacationers and workers coping with their issues in the Thailand wellness resort, Mike White continues his unique world-building with the return of "Gary" AKA Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) and Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell). So far, Jon Gries is the only cast member to appear in all three seasons of the series, while Natasha Rothwell makes her triumphant return with a lot more agency this time around now that Belinda is aware of what happened to her would-be business investor, Tanya.

Although "The White Lotus" season 3 does not center on an event like a Bilderberg conference, Mike White may look to season 4 as an opportunity to bring such a story to life. Given the serialized elements that carry through all three seasons, perhaps he can bring back characters from all three seasons for the next story. Characters such as the search engine CFO Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton), finance bro Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), tech entrepreneur Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), and, pending he survives season 3, down-on-his-luck financier Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) all would theoretically fit the demographics for such an elite conference. Perhaps Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan can reprise his voice-only role in an onscreen appearance this time around. In the meantime, viewers can still enjoy (and/or endure) their stay alongside their potentially ill-fated fellow guests at the White Lotus Thailand Wellness Resort for the next few weeks.

"The White Lotus" drops new episodes on Sunday nights at 9 P.M. EST on HBO and its streaming service Max.