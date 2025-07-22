Why Prime Video Canceled On Call

Dick Wolf may be one of the most prolific creators of popular television in history, but his latest series is going to go down as a one-and-done. "On Call," an inventive cop show that premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video, was canceled after just one season. The adventures of Traci Harmon and Alex Diaz are, in all likelihood, over — at least for now.

The series follows a rookie officer named Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) who is paired with a seasoned veteran named Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario), focusing on the duo as they patrol Long Beach, California. Part of what made the show unique is that it was shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam, and dash-cam footage, which gave it a very unique look. In the early going, "On Call" was a hit, topping the Prime Video charts shortly after its debut.

Unfortunately, the ratings apparently weren't good enough or sustained long enough to keep the show alive. According to a report from Deadline, Amazon had approached the producers about a possible two-season renewal. That didn't pan out, though, as the streamer was asked to "reduce the premium" on the series. In essence, they needed to make it cheaper. Despite having "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf on board as an executive producer, that was a non-starter.

The big problem is that streaming isn't always as lucrative as traditional TV. Netflix absolutely won the streaming wars, but many others are still fighting for a bigger share of the marketplace. Prime Video, despite being backed by Amazon, one of the biggest companies in the world, is no exception. The era of "spend your way into streaming no matter what the cost" is largely over. This show became a casualty of an industry-wide tightening of purse strings.