Troian Bellisario's New Police Drama Is Sitting High On Prime Video's Top Charts
Troian Bellisario has made her mark in a number of projects across several genres. Her TV career before "On Call" includes notable guest turns in shows like "NCIS" and "Suits," as well as the title she's best known for: Freeform's teen drama series "Pretty Little Liars," where she starred as central character Spencer Hasting throughout the show's duration — and eventually also got to portray the villainous Alex Drake, Spencer's twin sister.
Meanwhile, Bellisario's movie résumé ranges from artsy drama and comedy to science fiction and outright horror. In 2015, she notably starred in the remake of Pascal Laugier's "Martyrs" (2008), one of the best (and most gruesome scary) horror movies ever filmed. While the U.S. version didn't quite reach the blood-spattered heights of the French original, Bellisario's own visibility has only continued to increase since that film ... and with her newest success story on Amazon Prime Video, her star is shining brighter than ever.
The Bellisario vehicle in question is "On Call," the crime drama series that, according to FlixPatrol, is actively climbing its way up Prime Video's Top 10 rankings. All eight episodes of the 24-minute procedural were released on the streaming platform on January 9, 2025, and it seems that the audiences have welcomed the highly bingeable show with open arms. Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente ("Bloodline," "13 Reasons Why") lead the show's cast as officers Traci Harmon and Alex Diaz, with names like "E.R." veteran Eriq LaSalle (who also directed several episodes) and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin in prominent recurring roles.
On Call marks a new chapter in the history of Wolf Entertainment
Apart from Troian Bellisario, "On Call" has a major TV titan in its corner. The show comes from "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment, which provides it with added procedural prestige. Between the "Law & Order," "One Chicago," and "FBI" franchises alone, Wolf's procedural drama legacy has been cast in iron for quite some time now, and his involvement on a new series is more than enough to boost its interest rate among procedural aficionados.
What's more, "On Call" comes with an extra layer of Wolf-themed interest. The person behind the show is none other than Wolf's son Elliot Wolf, who has now expanded his role from Wolf Entertainment's head of digital to a more hands-on show creator. Fans are very likely interested to see how the younger Wolf answers the call, and the man himself is definitely aware of the task's magnitude. Ahead of "On Call" releasing on Prime Video, Elliot Wolf spoke to Variety about his working relationship with his executive producer father, as well as the extremely on-point advice the TV veteran shared with him:
"He was instrumental in some of the key decisions through the development process. He always gives himself the analogy of a baseball manager — he can set the lineup, but ultimately the players have to hit the home runs. And I think he did an incredible job of allowing us to take the swings, all the while still providing his wisdom and guidance. His only true advice was, 'Don't f*** it up.' He came on the first day, which he does for all the shows, and this time looked directly at me and was like, 'Don't f*** it up.'"
"On Call" is available for streaming on Prime Video.