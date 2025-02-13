Troian Bellisario's New Police Drama Is Sitting High On Prime Video's Top Charts

Troian Bellisario has made her mark in a number of projects across several genres. Her TV career before "On Call" includes notable guest turns in shows like "NCIS" and "Suits," as well as the title she's best known for: Freeform's teen drama series "Pretty Little Liars," where she starred as central character Spencer Hasting throughout the show's duration — and eventually also got to portray the villainous Alex Drake, Spencer's twin sister.

Meanwhile, Bellisario's movie résumé ranges from artsy drama and comedy to science fiction and outright horror. In 2015, she notably starred in the remake of Pascal Laugier's "Martyrs" (2008), one of the best (and most gruesome scary) horror movies ever filmed. While the U.S. version didn't quite reach the blood-spattered heights of the French original, Bellisario's own visibility has only continued to increase since that film ... and with her newest success story on Amazon Prime Video, her star is shining brighter than ever.

The Bellisario vehicle in question is "On Call," the crime drama series that, according to FlixPatrol, is actively climbing its way up Prime Video's Top 10 rankings. All eight episodes of the 24-minute procedural were released on the streaming platform on January 9, 2025, and it seems that the audiences have welcomed the highly bingeable show with open arms. Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente ("Bloodline," "13 Reasons Why") lead the show's cast as officers Traci Harmon and Alex Diaz, with names like "E.R." veteran Eriq LaSalle (who also directed several episodes) and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin in prominent recurring roles.