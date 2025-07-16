Star Trek Legend Jonathan Frakes Had One Piece Of Advice For Strange New Worlds Season 3
Being a part of a "Star Trek" series must be an experience unlike any other. On any given day, regardless of whether it be something as silly as the animated (and now-canceled) "Lower Decks" or the melodramatic future of "Discovery," there's always a chance that the cast and crew may bump shoulders with some of the most indelible aspects of franchise lore. Typically, that comes in the form of literally intersecting with the biggest and best storylines known to Trekkies. Other times, however, it's about coming face to face with living and breathing legends — and not necessarily on the side of the camera that you'd expect. "Strange New Worlds" obviously lives up to its billing as a prequel show to "The Original Series," charting the five-year mission that the members of the USS Enterprise undertook before a certain James Tiberius Kirk took the reins. But it also has a secret weapon up its sleeve in the form of director Jonathan Frakes.
The actor most well-known for playing the indomitable William Riker has continued his love affair with "Trek" through his directing career over the last several years. But beyond merely acting as a walking encyclopedia of his experiences on the sets of "The Next Generation," the various movies, and "Picard," he also brings a wealth of knowledge and insights into the modern "Trek" productions that followed in their wake. Take "Strange New Worlds," for example. Frakes previously directed the "Lower Decks" crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" in season 2, and he returns once again for the upcoming third season. As it so happens, he dispensed some invaluable advice that went a long way towards defining the relationship between two of the most important characters in the show: Rebecca Romijn's Una Chin-Riley and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).
As it turns out, Frakes had one recurring mantra prepared for the two stars before filming any scene they were in together ... and it's not great news for all the shippers out there.
Sorry, shippers, but Jonathan Frakes believes Pike and Number One are nothing more than 'old friends'
For as much as "Strange New Worlds" lends itself to every possible combination of romantic pairings under the sun, some simply aren't meant to be. (That's what fanfic is for, folks!) We've seen Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) come together and subsequently drift apart throughout season 2, for instance. But it's fair to say there are a number of surprising entanglements to come in season 3 (which /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed here). One of those likely won't be Captain Pike and Number One, however — at least, that's according to how Jonathan Frakes directed actors Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn on the set of the series.
Romijn revealed this tidbit during a recent roundtable interview, which /Film attended. When asked about how she views Number One's dynamic with Pike, whether it be professional or platonic or something else altogether, the actor responded very thoughtfully:
"Never romantic. I would say very good old, old friends. We imagine — and we don't know, because it's never been fleshed out for us — so we've decided, between the two of us, that we were probably at Starfleet Academy together and knew each other since way back when, and have always admired each other and trust each other deeply. I would say very good, good friends. Old friends. In fact, every time Jonathan Frakes comes to direct, whenever we have a Pike/Una scene, every time he starts every scene he goes, 'Olddddd friends.' He always starts with that. Every scene."
The ability to quickly settle on a tone and establish the motivations for characters during a particular scene is a crucial one for directors to master, and it sounds like Frakes has this down to a science. That specific piece of direction certainly bears out in every interaction that Pike and Una share, allowing the two to serve as a sounding board for each other in a way that no other member of the USS Enterprise can — even Pike's own love interest, Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). For our money, Frakes has correctly intuited the unique chemistry the two actors share. For viewers who disagree, well, there's always Archive of Our Own.
"Strange New Worlds" season 3 premieres on Paramount+ July 17, 2025.