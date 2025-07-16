Star Trek Legend Jonathan Frakes Had One Piece Of Advice For Strange New Worlds Season 3

Being a part of a "Star Trek" series must be an experience unlike any other. On any given day, regardless of whether it be something as silly as the animated (and now-canceled) "Lower Decks" or the melodramatic future of "Discovery," there's always a chance that the cast and crew may bump shoulders with some of the most indelible aspects of franchise lore. Typically, that comes in the form of literally intersecting with the biggest and best storylines known to Trekkies. Other times, however, it's about coming face to face with living and breathing legends — and not necessarily on the side of the camera that you'd expect. "Strange New Worlds" obviously lives up to its billing as a prequel show to "The Original Series," charting the five-year mission that the members of the USS Enterprise undertook before a certain James Tiberius Kirk took the reins. But it also has a secret weapon up its sleeve in the form of director Jonathan Frakes.

The actor most well-known for playing the indomitable William Riker has continued his love affair with "Trek" through his directing career over the last several years. But beyond merely acting as a walking encyclopedia of his experiences on the sets of "The Next Generation," the various movies, and "Picard," he also brings a wealth of knowledge and insights into the modern "Trek" productions that followed in their wake. Take "Strange New Worlds," for example. Frakes previously directed the "Lower Decks" crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" in season 2, and he returns once again for the upcoming third season. As it so happens, he dispensed some invaluable advice that went a long way towards defining the relationship between two of the most important characters in the show: Rebecca Romijn's Una Chin-Riley and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

As it turns out, Frakes had one recurring mantra prepared for the two stars before filming any scene they were in together ... and it's not great news for all the shippers out there.