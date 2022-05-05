Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner On Reinventing A Classic Villain And Letting Spock Be Sexy [Interview]

"Strange New Worlds" is a comforting show. I felt really, really good after watching it.

Thank you. I appreciate that.

Is this what you wanted people to feel? Like they had a warm hug or a good meal?

Well, I mean, sure. I think that more than anything else, what we wanted to do was contemporize or make contemporary the feelings that a bunch of us had when we first saw "Star Trek" when we were young. Certainly, I know in my case, I'm pushing 60 this July. So in my case, when I was watching it, I suppose I was 11 or 12 when it was first on syndication, it made me feel comforted. It's the right word. I felt out of place and not quite connected to the world. And yet here was this place where it felt like I belonged. And so I think that is a form of comfort, and I will take it as high praise if we leave people feeling hopeful, connected, and good.

And a lot has been said about the episodic nature of the show and return to one-off stories. Did you and your writing team have to relearn how to tell these sort of contained stories after years of TV pivoting to serialization?

I think that, interestingly enough, really closed-ended storytelling is a muscle we all developed first, right? We probably had to really learn open-ended storytelling. And open-ended storytelling or serialized storytelling is really just a big version of closed storytelling, but it's where the breakpoints are that becomes a little bit more negotiated between yourself and your keyboard and your peers. But this is an older muscle and by the way, after several seasons of various episodic forays, quite a pleasure.

Did you feel pressure about creating backstories for characters like Dr. M'Benga, Number One, and Nurse Chapel, who have existed in our personal headcanon for decades?

There are very few things where I can say this with some level of confidence, but I'm just not that different from a lot of other people who watched "Star Trek" when they were younger. So I probably have about as much headcanon on M'Benga as most folks, and as Number One, and I'm not a person who's super-saturated in the novelizations, or the novels, or even the extended universe per se. You know? So I live very much as a hopefully pretty faithful representative of, "Huh, I wonder whatever happened to that guy?" Which is about where Dr. M'Benga lived for most of us. Wow. He was cool. How come he was only in two [episodes]. Do you know what I mean?

Yeah.

Oh, wow. Wasn't Number One really interesting? Look, she was like Spock. You know what I mean? If you really just kind of feed off of what from having loved it, you feel relatively safe, not entirely screwing it up.

I want to talk about the new uniforms. When I spoke to [Number One actress] Rebecca Romijn at the press junket, she talked about how she really wanted to make the dress uniform happen, and how it ultimately led to everybody having multiple outfits and alternate uniforms. Can you talk about that?

Well, I think what we ended up doing was realizing that people have closets, right? And that you actually have to ... People wear more than one thing. I'm not sure if by episode five Jim's green tunic has shown up yet ...

I laughed in recognition. I was very pleased.

Good. For me, that was like, let's dust that idea off, despite what its actual intentions or its actual reasoning for its existence may have been in season 2 of the original show. And let's talk about a variety of style. You know? And then the other thing that I don't know if Rebecca told you, but that really came from this, which was amazing and fun, is ... so that short skirt tunic is unisex. So we actually have men walking around in a short skirt, too.