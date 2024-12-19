There's Only One Good Thing About Star Trek: Lower Decks Ending With Season 5

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" to follow.

Well, that's all folks. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has officially wrapped with its fifth and final season. Sayonara, USS Cerritos, it's been a truly unforgettable five year mission.

It stings because it doesn't feel like "Lower Decks" needed to end here. It's been reported that the show is wrapping up because of behind-the-scenes going-ons at Paramount, from trimming due to the company's planned merger with Skydance to "Lower Decks" reaching its limit as a premium for Paramount+.

That's why the series finale "The New Next Generation" balances an open ending with leaving things different enough. Captain Freeman leaves the Cerritos and so Ransom becomes the new captain — with Boimler and Mariner as his two co-second in commands. Rutherford ditches his implant, while Tendi and T'lyn's friendship as co-senior science officers continues to blossom. (Another problem with "Lower Decks" ending here — not enough time with T'Lyn, the show's much welcome straight woman, in the main cast.)

But whenever something cherished ends, you shouldn't only mourn, you should also celebrate that it did exist. "Lower Decks" had 50 episodes and it never hit a downward slope. In fact, it refused to settle for being a mere parody of "Star Trek," but instead was a loving and earnest one that feels at home with the rest of the property's long history. "Lower Decks" season 5 kept up the strong streak (we at /Film ranked it some of 2024's best TV). Ending here keeps Trekkies' fond memories of "Lower Decks" as fond as they can be.