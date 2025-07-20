The 12 Best Kirk Douglas Movies, Ranked

With a jaw chiseled from solid granite, an eagle-like, aquiline nose, a million-dollar smile, and a dime-sized dimple on his chin, he famously refused to remove despite studio pressure, Kirk Douglas looked like he was made in a lab to be a movie star. And what a movie star he was, with an astonishing 70-year career, most of it spent above the title. Heck, the dude even flirted with Anne Hathaway at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in front of an international audience when he was 94 years old (I bet his blood type was testosterone). When Douglas passed away at 96 years old, he left behind a legacy as deep as the cleft in his chin, transcending the Golden Age of Hollywood into the New Hollywood and beyond.

Not bad considering he started life far from Hollywood as Issur Danielovitch, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants in eastern New York state, who briefly switched his name to Izzy Demsky before finally settling on Kirk Douglas. In his younger days, Douglas worked as an usher, bellhop, and even pro wrestler, but was drawn to Hollywood by the irresistible lure of the silver screen. Following a brief detour in the U.S. Navy and Broadway, Douglas headed for Hollywood and never looked back. Graced with an athleticism as robust as his acting talent, Douglas worked with some of the best directors of his day and starred in many magnificent movies. These are his best.