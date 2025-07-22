Star Trek's Kim Cattrall Had One Complaint About Her Valeris Costume

Unless you're cast in one of the animated shows, being an actor in the "Star Trek" universe means you're probably going to wear some truly uncomfortable costumes over the course of your career. The super tight spandex onesies that appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" were apparently painful as well as awkward, and Jeri Ryan has never been shy about how much she hated wearing her Seven of Nine costume on "Star Trek: Voyager." For many years on the "Star Trek" original series, the women wore miniskirts while the men wore tunics and pants. Sure, there were episodes where the men were put into much more revealing costumes, but for the most part only the ladies showed leg unless there were some seriously silly away team shenanigans going on.

While some might have found the miniskirts to be too revealing or uncomfortable, there was one actor who was actually disappointed to not get a chance to don a more classic-style "Star Trek" uniform: Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) protégé post-Saavik (Kirstie Alley). In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Cattrall revealed that while she had a lot of control with regards to her character, she wished she had a bit more control with regards to the costume.