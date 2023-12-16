Star Trek Let Kim Cattrall Design Her Undiscovered Country Character From Scratch

In Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," the usual crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-A was joined by a new member of the senior staff, Lieutenant Valeris (Kim Cattrall). Valeris, Trekkies will be able to tell you, was initially meant to be the character of Saavik, played by Kirstie Alley in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and by Robin Curtis in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." According to a DVD commentary track provided by longtime "Star Trek" designer Mike Okuda, Saavik was changed into a new character when show creator Gene Roddenberry objected to the character's unexpected turn to villainy. Valeris proves to be in league with some of the villains of "Star Trek VI," you see, and Roddenberry couldn't abide a turncoat.

Additionally, Cattrall didn't like the idea of being the third actress to play the same role. The character was changed to please everyone.

Valeris was far more assured and comfortable a character than Saavik. Indeed, Cattrall brings a notable, enjoyably smug energy to the role, allowing Valeris to stand up to characters like Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Captain Kirk (William Shatner). She was meant to be a protégé of Spock, poised to take over the Enterprise's science station when Spock retired. According to the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Cattrall claimed she was allowed to invent her character pretty much from the ground up. She chose Valeris' unusual hairdo and color. She even said she chose the character's name (with some input from Nicholas Meyer).