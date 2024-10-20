Why Kim Cattrall Almost Turned Down The Role Of Valeris In The Star Trek Franchise

While the 1991 sci-fi political thriller "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" was still being developed at Paramount, the half-Vulcan-half-Romulan officer Saavik was originally going to play a sizeable role. Saavik, Trekkies can tell you, first appeared in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," and was played by Kirstie Alley in one of her earliest acting roles. Saavik was introduced as a protégé of Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and displayed a lot of befuddlement over the emotional lives of the humans she was to work with. Saavik returned for "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" in 1984, but Alley was replaced by actress Robin Curtis, playing the part in a more stern and emotionless fashion. Curtis also appeared briefly at the start of "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."

Saavik was originally going to appear in "Star Trek VI" as well, but "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry objected to her role in the film's plot; the screenwriters posited that Saavik would betray the Enterprise crew, helping to perpetuate a Cold War. Roddenberry wanted her to be more honorable than that. Also, Robin Curtis dropped out of the franchise by then, and a third actress would be required to play the part. Nicholas Meyer wanted Alley to come back, but she had already moved on to "Cheers" by then.

Kim Cattrall had originally auditioned for Saavik for "Star Trek II," but was no longer interested, refusing to be the third actress to play the same role. Instead, a new Vulcan character was invented for Cattrall: Valeris. Valeris was Spock's new protégé but was new enough to have shady motivations of her own.

Cattrall, speaking to Starlog Magazine back in 1992 (transcribed by the website Trekkie Feminist), also noted that "Star Trek" didn't always treat its female characters very well. She nearly turned down the role entirely.