Kim Cattrall's Only Star Trek Complaint Was About A Lack Of Leg

People old enough to remember the "Police Academy" movies may recall a scene in Hugh Wilson's 1984 original might recall a scene wherein the irascible horndog Carey Mahoney (Steve Guttenberg) sidled up to fellow cadet Karen Thompson (Kim Cattrall) and asked to see her thighs. Karen was too flustered in the moment to respond, but was eventually won over by Mahoney's comedic charm and loose manners in the face of the Metropolitan Police training facility. She eventually donned a pair of jogging shorts and, of her own accord, playfully showed them off to Mahoney while in the middle of her morning run.

The "Police Academy" movies are, naturally, horrendously dated in their attitudes today, but Kim Cattrall likely didn't object to the jogging shorts scene as, it so happens, she is quite fond of her own legs. It was that fondness, it seems, that led to a minor disappointment when Cattrall agreed to appear in Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country." In that film, Catrall played the Vulcan helmsperson Valeris, a brilliant young officer who is being trained as a replacement for Spock (Leonard Nimoy) when he retires. Valeris is a confident, intelligent, almost brash character who, it will eventually be revealed, has secrets of her own. She is a great addition to the cast.

Valeris, like most Starfleet officers, wore the usual red shirt/black slacks uniform while on duty. Long gone are the days when female Starfleet officers would wear go-go boots, black leggings and solid-colored minidresses. It seems that this costume change wasn't to Cattrall's liking as, well, she wanted a minidress. In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Cattrall reminisced.