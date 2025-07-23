Timothée Chalamet Bombed His Audition For This Hit Horror Series

Timothée Chalamet has been on a historic run of late. The actor recently fronted a string of hit films that have propelled him to true movie star status, to the point that people will seemingly buy tickets to a film simply because it has the Chalamet factor. Sure, not everything the young actor has done has been successful. Some of the worst Chalamet movies include 2015's "Love the Coopers" and 2019's "A Rainy Day in New York," the latter arriving two years after Chalamet's breakthrough performance in the 2017 love story worth falling head over heels for, "Call Me By Your Name." But the actor's recent run of films have all performed extremely well.

After helping "Dune: Part Two" cross box office milestones with his performance as Paul Atreides, Chalamet played Bob Dylan in the Oscar-nominated biopic "A Complete Unknown," which garnered critical praise and saw the actor take on the challenging task of playing one of the 20th century's biggest musical icons. Add in his lead performance in 2023's "Wonka," which made $634 million on a $125 million budget, and you've got a truly star-making run on your hands.

But on the TV side, Chalamet has yet to front a bonafide hit. He did have a recurring role as Finn Walden in Showtime's "Homeland," but that's been his biggest TV role to date, and that was back in 2012; he has yet to actually star in anything on the small screen. But it seems things were close to working out a lot differently in that regard — that is, until the actor bombed his audition for what would become a hit horror series.