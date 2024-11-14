Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Movie Of His Didn't Do Anything For His Career
Timothée Chalamet is only 28 years old, but he's been a busy little beaver throughout his decade-long career. To date, he has appeared in 23 movies, and has been the lead or co-lead in almost half of them. He's a bona-fide star now, so expect those roles to stay big and juicy for the foreseeable future.
If you were to ask regular moviegoers to name a favorite Chalamet film, you're likely to get quite the assortment of answers. Those with a taste for the bittersweet might go with Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name" or Felix van Groeningen's "Beautiful Boy." Horror lovers will most assuredly bare their fangs in defense of Guadagnino's "Bones and All." Sci-fi aficionados are duty bound to throw down for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" saga. Fans of "Dr. Strangelove"-wannabes that are neither funny nor profound have Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up." And in just a month from the time of writing, Bob Dylan's legion of admirers might be crooning the praises of Chalamet for his portrayal of the folk bard in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown."
Again, you've got plenty of options when it comes to Chalamet, but here's something to consider: what is his personal favorite of everything he's done? What tickles Timmy's fancy?
It's none of the above-mentioned titles, and probably not one you'd expect, but it does prove that Chalamet has superb taste.
Chalamet likes Interstellar, even if he's barely in it
In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe tied to the upcoming release of "A Complete Unknown," Chalamet revealed that his favorite movie he's appeared in is Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar." "That's at the top of my list," he said. "That's the one I go back to and watch — but I thought it was going to do something for my career the way it didn't."
How so? As Chalamet told Lowe:
"I just thought my part was bigger, basically. There's a scene where [McConaughey], the best acting, some of the best acting of the decade, where he's weeping in the in the ship. I'm the other half of that scene, so I thought it would cut sort of back and forth."
Alas, Nolan kept the focus of the scene trained on McConaughey. "Then it cuts to Casey [Affleck], [who] was playing me older. I was like, 'Now I'm out the movie,'" Chalamet added.
The actor does get a moment where he bids McConaughey (who plays his onscreen father) farewell, but it's brief — and, according to the star, another instance where a scene was cut down considerably from what he expected. And yet "Interstellar" is still his personal favorite of anything he's done. That's integrity, folks. That's the Timmy way.