Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Movie Of His Didn't Do Anything For His Career

Timothée Chalamet is only 28 years old, but he's been a busy little beaver throughout his decade-long career. To date, he has appeared in 23 movies, and has been the lead or co-lead in almost half of them. He's a bona-fide star now, so expect those roles to stay big and juicy for the foreseeable future.

If you were to ask regular moviegoers to name a favorite Chalamet film, you're likely to get quite the assortment of answers. Those with a taste for the bittersweet might go with Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name" or Felix van Groeningen's "Beautiful Boy." Horror lovers will most assuredly bare their fangs in defense of Guadagnino's "Bones and All." Sci-fi aficionados are duty bound to throw down for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" saga. Fans of "Dr. Strangelove"-wannabes that are neither funny nor profound have Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up." And in just a month from the time of writing, Bob Dylan's legion of admirers might be crooning the praises of Chalamet for his portrayal of the folk bard in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown."

Again, you've got plenty of options when it comes to Chalamet, but here's something to consider: what is his personal favorite of everything he's done? What tickles Timmy's fancy?

It's none of the above-mentioned titles, and probably not one you'd expect, but it does prove that Chalamet has superb taste.