Timothée Chalamet Sings As Bob Dylan In The A Complete Unknown Trailer

It's been 17 years since Jake Kasdan delivered the definitive, beat-by-beat parody of the popular music biopic with "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," but filmmakers keep churning out these cookie-cutter, rise-and-fall portraits of great artists. Even when done reasonably well (e.g. "Elvis," "Rocketman," and "Straight Outta Compton"), they're little more than jukebox musicals that play the greatest hits and misses of their subjects' lives. Worst of all, given that you need to license the songs from the artists or their estates, these subjects have creative control over their story –- i.e. they'll only get as ugly as the artist or their estate can bear.

This brings us to James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown." Mangold, who made one of the better music biopics of the 21st century in "Walk the Line," has wisely limited the scope of his Bob Dylan film to the artist's early-to-mid-1960s transformation from conscience-pricking folk singer to electric-guitar-wielding rock prophet. This saves him from having to contend with Dylan's subsequent shapeshifting over the next several decades (masterfully depicted in Todd Haynes' invigoratingly unconventional "I'm Not There"), but he's still got a daunting challenge before him. Dylan's genius is undisputed, but the way he treated his friends and lovers is, depending on who's doing the telling, a tale of betrayal or worse.

It's impossible to determine from this just-released teaser exactly how unvarnished and unconventional Mangold will be able to get with Dylan on board as a producer, but one thing's for sure: Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of the artist as a mercurial young man will be the talk of the movie world whenever this film hits theaters (it only wrapped principal photography not too long ago). So, what can we determine this far out?