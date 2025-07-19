Jack Reacher's Creator Feels One Book Can't Be Adapted For The Prime Video Series

Though "61 Hours" seems unlikely to be adapted for "Reacher" if Lee Child has anything to do with it, that doesn't mean we won't see elements of the story on-screen. As the author went on to say in his FortressOfSolitude interview, "Some books are going to be impossible. So, what we'll do with them [is] we will steal any good lines or any good scenes and shift them to other stories." If we never get an on-screen version of Reacher's snowbound escapade, then, we can at least expect to see some elements of the story to make it into a season in the near future. That's a good thing since the show is going to have to work hard to outdo "Reacher" season 3, which broke a huge Prime Video viewing record mostly due to the fact it was arguably the best season of the streaming series yet.

One of the biggest hurdles "Reacher" will have to overcome following season 3 is giving the titular ex-Army man an adversary more imposing than Olivier Richters' Paulie, the hulking henchman who somehow managed to make the already imposing Alan Ritchson look small. Fans were eagerly awaiting a climactic showdown between the two monsters, and the final protracted battle didn't disappoint. The show's writers will surely struggle to top that with future episodes, but "61 Hours" might hold the key. In the story, Reacher has to face off against a mysterious assassin who never misses, and much of the tension in the book comes from the countdown to this shady villain's arrival. That might be one way of topping the beefcake throwdown from season 3.

If we do get to see this hitman on-screen, though, it will likely be one of the elements borrowed from "61 Hours" rather than as part of an adaptation of that book. That is, if Child — who executive produces the streaming series — has anything to do with it. Otherwise the author seemed very optimistic that all the Jack Reacher novels could be adapted, adding, "There's infinite choice, and I look forward to those conversations."