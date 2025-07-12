James Gunn's Superman Post-Credits Scenes Are Pointless (And That's The Point)

This post contains spoilers for "Superman."

With James Gunn's "Superman" now in theaters, one of the most-anticipated superhero movies in recent memory has arrived. We will surely be discussing the latest take on the Man of Steel for weeks, months, and years to come, but while many of us gather our thoughts, it's worth discussing the last tidbits that Gunn left us with — specifically, the movie's two credits scenes.

Those who stayed during the credits are surely aware that "Superman" has both a mid-credits and a post-credits scene. That's not surprising, since a big comic book movie having credits scenes is nothing new. Heck, Gunn's own "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" had a whopping five of them. What is perhaps surprising — if not frustrating — is the fact that these scenes are, by and large, utterly pointless. There is no hint for a sequel to come. There are no teases of characters who will be joining the new DC Universe in the years ahead. Nothing of the sort.

Instead, the mid-credits scene is mere moments of David Corenswet's Kal-El looking down on the Earth with his cousin's dog, Krypto (his cousin being Supergirl, who made a brief cameo at the end of the movie itself). This scene seems especially superfluous, given that it's essentially just a motion shot of the first image of Krypto that Gunn released publicly.

As for the post-credits scene, one that audiences had to wait much longer for, it's just a little gag between Superman and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, with Supes halfway calling out his super-powered, super-genius pal for his handiwork in putting Metropolis back together. And that's it. Just a little joke between super friends. Nothing more, nothing less.